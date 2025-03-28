Al Horford Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Horford (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

This season, Horford has been a mainstay on the Celtics' injury report due to a left big toe sprain. It's prevented him from playing in both games of a back-to-back set and could cause him to be sidelined for Saturday's contest. Horford's absence would pave the way for Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser to see more playing time. Horford has started in each of his last 11 outings and has averaged 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.0 minutes per game.