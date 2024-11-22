Al Horford Injury: Ruled out Friday vs. Wizards

Horford (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford was a late addition to the injury report due to a non-COVID illness and will miss his second game over the Celtics' last four outings. With the veteran big man out, Neemias Queta will likely draw the start with Luke Kornet seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench.