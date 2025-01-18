Al Horford Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reports.

After playing 23 minutes in Friday's blowout win against the Magic, Horford will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks in Boston. The veteran big man is averaging 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Celtics this season, shooting a career-low 42.7 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.