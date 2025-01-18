Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Souichi Terada of MassLive.com reports.

After playing 23 minutes in Friday's blowout win against the Magic, Horford will miss Saturday's game against the Hawks in Boston. The veteran big man is averaging 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Celtics this season, shooting a career-low 42.7 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now