Al Horford Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Horford is out for Thursday's game versus the 76ers due to a left big toe sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford will continue to sit out one leg of Boston's back-to-backs Thursday due to his toe injury. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also out, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet are set to receive the bulk of the team's center minutes against Philadelphia. Horford's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.