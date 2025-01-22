Al Horford Injury: Sitting out Wednesday
Horford (toe) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
With the Celtics back in action on a short turnaround Thursday against the Lakers, Horford will take a seat on the first leg of the team's back-to-back Wednesday. Since starting center Kristaps Porzingis is out with an illness as well, Luke Kornet stands out as the most likely choice to join Boston's starting lineup down low.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now