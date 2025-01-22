Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 6:22pm

Horford (toe) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With the Celtics back in action on a short turnaround Thursday against the Lakers, Horford will take a seat on the first leg of the team's back-to-back Wednesday. Since starting center Kristaps Porzingis is out with an illness as well, Luke Kornet stands out as the most likely choice to join Boston's starting lineup down low.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now