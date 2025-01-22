Al Horford Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Horford (toe) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With the Celtics back in action on a short turnaround Thursday against the Lakers, Horford will take a seat on the first leg of the team's back-to-back Wednesday. Since starting center Kristaps Porzingis is out with an illness as well, Luke Kornet stands out as the most likely choice to join Boston's starting lineup down low.