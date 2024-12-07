Al Horford Injury: Sitting Saturday

Horford will be held out of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left big toe sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford logged 36 minutes during Friday's win against Milwaukee, and while he's officially listed as out with a left toe sprain, this is likely more of a rest day for the veteran center. Look for Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta to pick up extra minutes Saturday in Horford's absence.