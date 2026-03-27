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Al Horford Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 4:54pm

Horford is making good progress in his recovery from a right soleus strain and will be re-evaluated in one week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Horford hasn't played since March 13 due to the calf injury and won't return until early April at the earliest. His next opportunity to play will come April 5 against the Rockets. With the veteran big man still on the shelf, Omer Yurtseven and Quinten Post (foot) are candidates for increased burn off the bench.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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