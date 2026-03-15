Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

An MRI confirmed a minor right calf strain for Horford and he will be re-evaluated in one week, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Horford is set to miss at least the next five games, and it's important to note that while he'll be re-evaluated in one week, that doesn't mean he will return. Quinten Post figures to be more involved in the rotation while Horford is sidelined.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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