Al Horford Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week
An MRI confirmed a minor right calf strain for Horford and he will be re-evaluated in one week, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Horford is set to miss at least the next five games, and it's important to note that while he'll be re-evaluated in one week, that doesn't mean he will return. Quinten Post figures to be more involved in the rotation while Horford is sidelined.
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