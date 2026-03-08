Al Horford headshot

Al Horford Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Horford has been ruled out for Monday's game against Utah due to left toe injury management.

Horford will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though it appears likely he'll return Tuesday against Chicago. With the veteran big man and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) both sidelined, Quinten Post and Malevy Leons are candidates to see increased playing time.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford
