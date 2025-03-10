Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Horford has started in five of the Celtics' last six games and has averaged 11.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals over 34.2 minutes per game. He'll be sidelined for Monday's game due to a sprained left big toe, and with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) also out, the Celtics will lean on Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta as their big men against Walker Kessler, John Collins and Kyle Filipowski. Horford should be available for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

