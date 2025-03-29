Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford

Al Horford Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Suns, Horford will sit out Saturday in San Antonio while nursing a toe injury. The Celtics will likely lean on Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt behind Kristaps Porzingis.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics

