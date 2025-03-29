Al Horford Injury: Won't play Saturday

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Suns, Horford will sit out Saturday in San Antonio while nursing a toe injury. The Celtics will likely lean on Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt behind Kristaps Porzingis.