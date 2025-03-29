Al Horford Injury: Won't play Saturday
Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
After recording a double-double in Wednesday's win against the Suns, Horford will sit out Saturday in San Antonio while nursing a toe injury. The Celtics will likely lean on Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt behind Kristaps Porzingis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now