Al Horford Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford will miss the first half of the club's back-to-back set due to a sprained toe on his left foot. With the veteran center joining Luke Kornet (personal) on the shelf, Neemias Queta (illness) and Xavier Tillman (knee) could see an uptick in playing time behind Kristaps Porzingis.

