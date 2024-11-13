Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford

Al Horford Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 5:31am

Horford will not play Wednesday against the Nets due to a left big toe sprain, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Though Horford is being listed with an injury, he's essentially getting Wednesday's contest off for rest purposes since the Celtics are playing on the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Horford sidelined, Neemias Queta is likely to pick up the bulk of the center minutes with Luke Kornet stepping up as well.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
