Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 1:00pm

Horford (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.

The veteran big man is set to return from a month-long absence with a calf strain, so his minutes could be limited Friday. That said, the recent rise in streaming appeal for Charles Bassey (ankle) could take a hit versus the Kings.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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