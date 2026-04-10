Al Horford News: Absent from injury report
Horford (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.
The veteran big man is set to return from a month-long absence with a calf strain, so his minutes could be limited Friday. That said, the recent rise in streaming appeal for Charles Bassey (ankle) could take a hit versus the Kings.
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