Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Horford, who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to a right knee sprain, is expected to be ready for the start of the postseason Sunday.

The Celtics sat out most of their top players Sunday, as they had already secured their playoff seeding a while back. Horford made a total of 60 regular-season appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now