Al Horford News: Available for Sunday

Horford, who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets due to a right knee sprain, is expected to be ready for the start of the postseason Sunday.

The Celtics sat out most of their top players Sunday, as they had already secured their playoff seeding a while back. Horford made a total of 60 regular-season appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest.