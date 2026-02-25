Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Available for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Horford (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Horford is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans. Even with Draymond Green (rest) questionable, Horford is likely going to see a modest workload Wednesday.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
62 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
65 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
69 days ago