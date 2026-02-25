Al Horford News: Available for Wednesday
Horford (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Horford is no longer on the injury report after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans. Even with Draymond Green (rest) questionable, Horford is likely going to see a modest workload Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2630 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2958 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2562 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2265 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1869 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More