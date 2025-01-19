Al Horford News: Available to face Golden State

Horford (toe) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Horford missed the loss to the Hawks on Saturday, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the veteran big man will be available Monday. As has been the trend of late, Horford could come off the bench Monday, as Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to start in the frontcourt.