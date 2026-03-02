Al Horford News: Back with starters
Horford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Horford will return to the first unit Monday after coming off the bench Saturday against the Lakers. Gui Santos will be deployed off the bench in a corresponding move. Horford has scored in double figures in each of his previous four chances as a starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2635 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2963 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2567 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2270 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1874 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More