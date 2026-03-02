Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Back with starters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Horford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Horford will return to the first unit Monday after coming off the bench Saturday against the Lakers. Gui Santos will be deployed off the bench in a corresponding move. Horford has scored in double figures in each of his previous four chances as a starter.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
