Al Horford News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Horford (rest/toe) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Horford took a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Monday versus Miami after playing 30 minutes during Sunday's loss in Cleveland. Over his last 11 appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.