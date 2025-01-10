Al Horford News: Coming off bench Friday

Horford is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Kings on Friday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford started against the Nuggets on Tuesday due to Derrick White being ruled out with an illness. With White back for Friday's inter-conference clash, Horford will revert to a reserve role and be the first big man off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis. Over his last 10 outings, Horford has averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 28.1 minutes per game.