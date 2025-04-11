Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Double-double against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Horford finished Friday's 130-94 victory over the Hornets with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes.

Horford missed the Celtics' last two games due to a knee injury, but he was inserted into the starting lineup due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee). Horford proceeded to lead the Celtics in rebounds and logged his seventh double-double of the season. With Boston locked in as the No. 2 seed, the veteran big man will likely be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now