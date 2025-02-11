Al Horford News: Double-double in Monday's win

Horford accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 103-85 victory over the Heat.

The double-double was the third of the season for the 38-year-old big, who was making his third straight start as Boston deploys a longer lineup while Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is sidelined. Horford has actually played more than 20 minutes in four straight games, collecting two of his double-doubles and averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span.