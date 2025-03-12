Al Horford News: Fourth double-double of season

Horford (toe) racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

It was full stat line by Horford, who caught fire from long distance for a season-high six three-pointers while registering his fourth double-double of the campaign in his return from a one-game absence. The veteran big man has averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from deep through his last eight outings (six starts). As long Kristaps Porzingis (illness) remains on the shelf, Horford should be able to hold onto amplified fantasy value.