Al Horford News: Gets green light Sunday

Horford (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man has been a mainstay on the injury report, though he'll play through a left toe sprain in Sunday's contest. Horford will likely come off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis (knee). In his last five outings (four starts), Horford has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks across 29.8 minutes per game.