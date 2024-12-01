Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Gets green light Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Horford (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man has been a mainstay on the injury report, though he'll play through a left toe sprain in Sunday's contest. Horford will likely come off the bench behind Kristaps Porzingis (knee). In his last five outings (four starts), Horford has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks across 29.8 minutes per game.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
