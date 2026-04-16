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Al Horford News: Gets hot late in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Horford supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game victory over the Clippers.

Horford provided the Warriors with some unexpected offense late in the game, helping the team to an incredible come-from-behind victory. In only his third game back since returning from injury. Horford connected on three consecutive three-pointers down the stretch. Coupled with a vintage performance by Draymond Green and another shooting masterclass by Steph Curry, Golden State will now play Phoenix for the right to face the Thunder in the playoffs.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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