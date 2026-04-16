Al Horford News: Gets hot late in victory

Horford supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game victory over the Clippers.

Horford provided the Warriors with some unexpected offense late in the game, helping the team to an incredible come-from-behind victory. In only his third game back since returning from injury. Horford connected on three consecutive three-pointers down the stretch. Coupled with a vintage performance by Draymond Green and another shooting masterclass by Steph Curry, Golden State will now play Phoenix for the right to face the Thunder in the playoffs.