Al Horford News: Good to go Thursday

Horford (toe) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford has missed two of the last three games while dealing with a toe injury but will return to the floor Thursday to face the arch-rival Lakers. The veteran big man has struggled this season for the Celtics, averaging career-low numbers in points (8.4), rebounds (5.3) and assists (2.1).