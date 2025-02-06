Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford News: Joins starting lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 4:49pm

Horford will start in Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Jrue Holiday out with a shoulder injury Thursday, Horford will make his 26th start of the season for the Celtics. Over 25 appearances with Boston's first unit in 2024-25, Horford has averaged 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 threes in 28.6 minutes. The veteran big man is in line for a boost in fantasy appeal against Dallas.

