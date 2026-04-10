Al Horford News: Limited workload ahead Friday

Horford (calf) will play between 15-20 minutes in Friday's game against Sacramento, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Horford will suit up after missing the Warriors' last 14 games. As expected, he will play less than the 21.7 minutes he averaged before going down with the calf injury. As a result, Charles Bassey (ankle) could still see some action, although not as much as the 30 minutes he logged in Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.