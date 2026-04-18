Al Horford News: Minimal output Friday
Horford finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to Phoenix.
Horford played a key role in the Warriors' comeback victory against the Clippers on Wednesday, but the veteran big man was unable to replicate that success in Friday's elimination game. He was limited to just 45 regular-season games (13 starts) due to various injuries, including a right calf strain that cost him 14 consecutive games form March 15 to April 9. Horford will end his first regular season in Golden State averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 threes over 21.5 minutes per game. He has a $5.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
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