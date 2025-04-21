Al Horford News: Muted performance in win

Horford ended Sunday's 103-86 win over Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes.

Horford, much like teammate Kristaps Porzingis, didn't make an impact offensively in the Game 1 win against Orlando. The two veteran big men combined for 10 points Sunday, but it didn't matter, as Boston was still able to crush the Magic by 17 to take the 1-0 series lead.