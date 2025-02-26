Al Horford News: Nears double-double in start
Horford posted nine points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to Detroit.
Horford got the starting nod Wednesday with Jaylen Brown out with a thigh injury, leading all Celtics in rebounds and finishing as one of four players with three or more threes and coming up one point short of a double-double. Horford has started in 30 games so far this season, tallying at least nine points and 10 rebounds on three occasions.
