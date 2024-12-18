Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: No longer on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Horford is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Horford missed the 112-98 win over the Wizards on Dec. 15 due to rest purposes. However, Boston had three days off after that contest, so Horford should be ready to go and handle his regular workload Thursday. The veteran is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now