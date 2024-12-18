Al Horford News: No longer on injury report

Horford is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Horford missed the 112-98 win over the Wizards on Dec. 15 due to rest purposes. However, Boston had three days off after that contest, so Horford should be ready to go and handle his regular workload Thursday. The veteran is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season.