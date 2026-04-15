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Al Horford News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Horford won't start Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran big man got the starting nod with Draymond Green (back) sidelined in Sunday's regular-season finale -- a loss to the Clippers -- though Horford will retreat to the second unit in Wednesday's do-or-die matchup. The 39-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game across 32 regular-season appearances off the bench.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
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