Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Off injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Horford (toe) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has missed two of the club's last three outings due to the left big toe sprain, though he's slated to return to game action Monday. The veteran big man has made nine appearances in March, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.6 minutes per contest.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now