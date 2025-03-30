Al Horford News: Off injury report for Monday

Horford (toe) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has missed two of the club's last three outings due to the left big toe sprain, though he's slated to return to game action Monday. The veteran big man has made nine appearances in March, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.6 minutes per contest.