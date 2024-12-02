Al Horford News: Out Monday as expected

Horford (rest/toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Horford will take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set after posting eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest/knee) also out, Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are all candidates fo increased roles.