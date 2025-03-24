Al Horford News: Out Monday as expected

Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Horford will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set after finishing with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is not listed on the injury report and should start at center, while Luke Kornet serves as the backup.