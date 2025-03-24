Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford News: Out Monday as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Horford will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set after finishing with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is not listed on the injury report and should start at center, while Luke Kornet serves as the backup.

