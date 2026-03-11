Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Poor shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Horford accumulated 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The fact that Horford needed 18 shots to score 13 points tells you all you need to know about his shooting performance Tuesday. That said, the veteran big man still found a way to deliver strong numbers across the board due to his contributions in peripheral categories. Horford will never be asked to carry the Warriors offensively, so as long as he posts decent numbers in secondary categories, he will be just fine from a fantasy perspective.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
44 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago