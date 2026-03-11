Al Horford News: Poor shooting performance

Horford accumulated 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The fact that Horford needed 18 shots to score 13 points tells you all you need to know about his shooting performance Tuesday. That said, the veteran big man still found a way to deliver strong numbers across the board due to his contributions in peripheral categories. Horford will never be asked to carry the Warriors offensively, so as long as he posts decent numbers in secondary categories, he will be just fine from a fantasy perspective.