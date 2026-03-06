Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Posts full line Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Horford contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Horford has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench most of the season, but he's been productive when handed a first-unit role. He has scored in double digits in his four starts since the All-Star break, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 28.5 minutes per game.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
71 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
74 days ago