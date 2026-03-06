Al Horford News: Posts full line Thursday
Horford contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Rockets.
Horford has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench most of the season, but he's been productive when handed a first-unit role. He has scored in double digits in his four starts since the All-Star break, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 28.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2639 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2967 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2571 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More