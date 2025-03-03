Al Horford News: Productive against Denver

Horford registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 victory over the Nuggets.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (finger) sidelined, Horford fared well in the starting lineup alongside Luke Kornet. The Celtics have a back-to-back set coming up Wednesday against Portland and Thursday versus the 76ers, so fantasy managers can anticipate a maintenance day for one of those games.