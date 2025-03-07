Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:33pm

Horford has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After missing Thursday's win against the 76ers, Horford will return to the floor against the Lakers in Boston. The veteran big man is averaging career-low numbers in points (8.2) and rebounds (5.7) to go along with 1.9 assists per game this season for the Celtics.

