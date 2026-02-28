Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Reverting to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 5:14pm

Horford won't start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Horford started Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies in place of Draymond Green (back), but the former will head back to the bench now that Green has been cleared to return. Horford has been productive when called upon and exploded for a season-high 22 points and six three-pointers in a start against the Nuggets last Sunday.

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
