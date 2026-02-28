Al Horford News: Reverting to bench role
Horford won't start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Horford started Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies in place of Draymond Green (back), but the former will head back to the bench now that Green has been cleared to return. Horford has been productive when called upon and exploded for a season-high 22 points and six three-pointers in a start against the Nuggets last Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2633 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2961 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 2565 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1872 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Al Horford See More