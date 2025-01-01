Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford headshot

Al Horford News: Rough outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 12:40pm

Horford produced zero points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 win over the Raptors.

Horford couldn't get anything going in the scoring department against the lowly Raptors. The veteran center has struggled to make an impact offensively in two straight games, scoring only five points combined while going 2-for-19 from the field and 1-for-16 from beyond the arc. However, Horford should remain in the starting lineup as long as Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) remains out.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
