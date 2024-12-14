Al Horford News: Ruled out for Sunday

Horford (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes.

The Celtics do not play again until Thursday, so this rest game will give Horford some extended rest. The veteran big man is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.2 triples across 28.0 minutes in 19 games this season. In his absence, Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are all candidates to see depth minutes at center.