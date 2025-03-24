Al Horford News: Scores 14 points Sunday
Horford ended with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers.
Horford scored in double digits for the first time since March 12, when he had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Celtics. Given that the Celtics are playing on a back-to-back Monday against the Kings, it wouldn't be surprising if Horford receives rest and ends up being ruled out altogether.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now