Al Horford News: Scores 14 points Sunday

Horford ended with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 win over the Trail Blazers.

Horford scored in double digits for the first time since March 12, when he had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Celtics. Given that the Celtics are playing on a back-to-back Monday against the Kings, it wouldn't be surprising if Horford receives rest and ends up being ruled out altogether.