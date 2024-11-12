Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford News: Set to play against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 2:14pm

Horford (toe) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left big toe sprain. The veteran big man is averaging 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes across his last five appearances. While Horford will be available Tuesday, he's expected to be sidelined for the second night of Boston's back-to-back set Wednesday in Brooklyn.

