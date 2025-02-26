Al Horford News: Set to play Wednesday

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors that Horford (toe) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston was shorthanded in the frontcourt Tuesday, as all of Horford, Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Luke Kornet (personal) were held out of action. Mazzulla confirmed that Porzingis will be back in action Wednesday, but the Celtics could have room for Horford on the top unit if the team elects to rest any of its other usual starters (Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum) for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Horford typically plays around 20-to-25 minutes when he comes off the bench, but he's averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over his 29 starts on the season.