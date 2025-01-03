Al Horford News: Sitting out Friday

Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Rockets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The veteran big man will sit out in the second leg of the club's back-to-back set Friday, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Thunder. With Horford sidelined, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are candidates for increased roles, especially if Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is ruled out.