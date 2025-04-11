Al Horford News: Starting against Charlotte
Horford is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Hornets on Friday.
Horford will return Friday from a one-game absence due to a knee injury, and he'll make his 42nd start of the season due to Jaylen Brown (knee) being sidelined. With the Celtics locked in as the No. 2 seed in the East, Horford will likely cede some of his minutes to Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman.
