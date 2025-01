Horford (toe) is available and starting in Monday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Horford will suit up after having been deemed questionable due to a left great toe sprain. The veteran big man has played in three of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 3.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game off the bench.