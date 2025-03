Horford is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

With Jayson Tatum (knee) sitting out Tuesday, Horford will join the starting five. The veteran big man has averaged 14.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.8 minutes over his last five games as a starter, granting him enhanced fantasy value.